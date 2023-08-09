Greek-American Festival kicks off in Toledo

The 51st Greek-American Festival continues Saturday from 1-10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. on the corner of Cherry and Summit streets.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Want to get a taste of Greece here in Toledo? The 51st Greek-American Festival, which began on Friday, runs through the weekend at The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on the corner of Cherry and Summit streets.

You can expect live performances, music, and homemade food at the festival through the weekend. Father Larry Legakis, a priest at the church, said there's plenty of food at the festival for guests to get a taste of.

"We have some of the best food in Toledo this weekend and they'll get lots of it," he said. "They'll be able to have our famous lamb shanks, our chicken dinners and gyro sandwiches. Then there's our wonderful desserts that they will get nowhere else in town but here."

The co-chair of the festival, Anthony Harwood, has been a volunteer at the festival for over 20 years. Everyone can find something to enjoy, he said.

"It doesn't matter if you're Greek or not," Harwood said. "The food here is top notch and the people here are amazing. It's a good time."

Brian Wagener helps keep the event clean with students in a robotics program. In exchange, the festival pays them.

"The kids earn their money so they can go to tournaments," Wagener said. "That's why I come here, for the kids."

The money collected from the event goes toward various ministries at the church to continue helping people in the Toledo area, like the church's food pantry.