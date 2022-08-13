Go 419 Weekend Rundown: August 12 - 14

This weekend is jam packed with exciting events that you won't want to miss! Here’s a look at some of the events ahead in this week's Weekend Rundown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Get outside and enjoy the exciting events going on in The Glass City this weekend!

FRIDAY

2022 Toledo Jeep Fest | Downtown Toledo | 12 p.m.

Get ready and rev your engines because this weekend is the return of Toledo Jeep Fest! Join in on the signature All-Jeep Parade through downtown or visit the many participating vendors. Live music by country music artist Justin Moore will kick off at 6:15 p.m. Moore is best known for his hits "We Didn't Have Much" and "Why We Drink." While Jeep Fest is free to attend, tickets to the show can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

80s Explosion Dance Party at Centennial Terrace | Centennial Terrace | 7 p.m.

If you’re up for a groovy Friday evening, the 80s Explosion Dance Party at Centennial Terrace has you covered! Come dressed in your 80s best for the costume contest or just mingle with friends as you listen to your favorite 80’s hits. You must be 21 or older to participate in the festivities. General Admission is just $20 with a limit of 10 people. VIP tables are also available to purchase.

Star Struck: Star Party and Perseid Meteor Shower | Blue Creek Metropark | 9 p.m.

Whether it's meteors, telescopes or night photography, the Star Struck Meteor Shower party has it all! Join amateur astronomers from the Toledo Astronomical Association at 9 p.m. for a free experience of the wonders of the dark and starry night skies. You can get up close to distant galaxies and nebulas or lay out to watch for shooting stars. Night photography experts will be available for anyone needing coaching. No reservation is required.

SATURDAY

Swanton Corn Festival 2022 - Cornfield of Dreams | Swanton Memorial Park | 9 a.m.

If you were sad about the Wood County Fair coming to an end, don’t worry because fair season isn’t over just yet. This Saturday is the Cornfield of Dreams at the Swanton Corn Festival! Events will start at 9 a.m. with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. Some events that will take place include a car show, volleyball tournament, the Miss Corn Festival Pageant, Corn Olympics, Duck Racing and much more!

Barefoot at the Beach | Maumee Bay State Park | 6:30 p.m.

Toledo's beach event of the summer returns to Maumee Bay State Park on Saturday! Kicking off at 6:30 p.m., Barefoot at the Beach brings live music, food and so much more. All while raising money to support the mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo and its programs in our city.

Chicken Wars | Lucas County Fairgrounds | 2 p.m.

Calling all chicken connoisseurs! The 2nd Annual Chicken Wars is back at the Lucas County Fairgrounds! Come on out and try the many food trucks to see who has the best chicken in the 419! Starting at 2 p.m., there will be tons of vendors and businesses selling their arts, crafts and more. For adults, $7 gets you in the door while kids ages 4 to 12 years are $5 and kids 3 years and under are free.

SUNDAY

Festival Of India | Centennial Terrace | 11 a.m.

Experience the music and culture of India this Sunday at Centennial Terrace. The Festival of India is a unique experience of authentic Indian culture brought to Northwest Ohio. Doors open at 11 a.m. You can listen to popular tunes of the Indian film industry and even watch various traditional performances. You'll have the opportunity to try out a large variety of Indian foods and drinks, go shopping for traditional Indian clothing and jewelry or get a temporary henna tattoo! Admission and parking are free.

Outdoor Expo at Glass City Metropark | Glass City Metropark | 12 p.m.

If you’re looking to get outside into nature, look no further than the Outdoor Expo at Glass City Metropark. This free event begins at noon. Everyone will have the opportunity to try out fishing, kayaking, archery and lots more. Outdoor skills experts will be ready on-hand to guide you as you discover your next outdoor passion, so you don’t need any experience to join in on the fun!

R&B on the Maumee | 444 N. Summit St. | 9 p.m.