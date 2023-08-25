No reschedule for Bash on the Bay 2023 after storms hit area

More than eight inches of rain were recorded in Put-in-Bay from Wednesday night and overnight into Thursday. Lightning and high winds were also in the area.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Bash on the Bay will not be rescheduled for 2023 as cleanup continues after storms pounded Put-in-Bay Wednesday night, according to the music festival's Facebook account.

The festival celebrated its first day with rapper Pitbull before torrential downpours, high winds, thunder and lightning moved into the area. Country artist Luke Bryan's performance set for Thursday was canceled.

"We apologize but we are still currently cleaning up from massive storms that hit the venue and entire island. Thank you all for an amazing first day!" a Facebook post from the festival reads.

More than eight inches of rain were recorded in Put-in-Bay from Wednesday night and overnight into Thursday.

WTOL 11 spoke with festivalgoers who experienced the storms.

Rhonda Simpson and her husband traveled from Toledo to attend Bash on the Bay Wednesday night.

"It sounded like we were in a battle zone, and it just didn't let up," Rhonda said. "The rain just pounded on the hotel windows and the thunder and lightning. It kept me up all night long."

Patty Roesch, from Norwalk, also said the storm sounded like a war zone.

"I stayed in a house last night and the whole house was literally shaking," Roesch said. "It sounded like we were getting bombed from someplace because there was so much lightning, and it was just one after another after another."

