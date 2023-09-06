Visit Perrysburg to continue running weekly market following city council vote, increased funding

In a 5-2 vote, city council members increased the amount of hotel tax funds allotted to Visit Perrysburg in order to allow them to continue operating the market.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg City Council voted Tuesday evening to approve a measure that would allow Visit Perrysburg, the city's visitor's bureau, to continue managing the city's seasonal weekly market in 2024.

Approved in a 5-2 vote, city council members increased the portion of the hotel tax allocated to Visit Perrysburg from the current 50% to 60%. The additional funding will allow the organization to continue Thursday market operations.

This comes after Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin confirmed to WTOL 11 in July that the city and bureau were searching for a new organization to run the vent and hoped the have a resolution by September. Following the increased funding, Visit Perrysburg will continue to operate the market.

The market, which has seen significant development in recent years, is popular among local vendors, residents and area visitors.

The market will continue to run each Thursday in downtown Perrysburg through Sept. 21 before it ends for the season.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.