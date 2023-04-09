Black Swamp Arts Festival to celebrate 30 years in Bowling Green

From Sept. 8 - 10, festival goers can enjoy music, food, art and more in this celebration of northwest Ohio artistry.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — For nearly three decades, the Black Swamp Arts Festival (BSAF) has brought visual, performing and musical arts to the northwest Ohio's most beloved former swamp: Bowling Green. In its 30th year, the festival is more robust than ever. Here's what you can expect from the festivities.

The free, three-day festival kicks off the evening of Friday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. and continues through Sunday evening at 5 p.m. BSAF is entirely volunteer-run. To see volunteering opportunities, click here.

Art, music & more

What's an art festival without art? Just a festival. Fortunately, BSAF has more than enough art to go around. A selection of the arts-related events are listed below:

Art shows (juried, adult, teen and youth)

Artist demonstrations

Music performances

Chalk the walk

The event will feature a variety of performances from musicians. The mainstage lineup for all three festival days is listed below:

Friday

5 p.m. - The Sensational Barnes Brothers

6:30 p.m. - Making Movies

8 p.m. - Ruthie Foster

10 p.m. - Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

Saturday

Noon - Mike Williams on Sax

1:30 p.m. - The Antivillains

3 p.m. - Full Chord

4:30 p.m. - Buffalo Nichols

6:15 p.m. - Yam Yam

8 p.m. - Amythyst Kiah

10 p.m. - The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Sunday

11 a.m. - Alex Anest Organ Trio

12:30 p.m. - Strictly Fine

2 p.m. - Line Piñon

3:30 p.m. - Cole Chaney

"We take pride in putting on a world-class event that is free and accessible to all audiences that rivals many ticketed festivals around the country," Cole Christensen and Tim Concannon said in a press release. They are the event's performing arts co-chairs. "The Black Swamp Arts Festival has always embraced an eclectic mix of local, regional, national and international musicians, and we feel this year's music lineup is our most diverse yet."

In addition to a main stage, the festival will also host musical performances on community and family stages. Click here to see the other lineups.

Food & drinks

Is all the art and music making you hungry and thirsty? Fear not: BSAF will include a variety of food trucks and vendors, including Kabob It!, Thai Thai, Rosie's Italian Grill and more. Click here for a full list of food options.

Those interested in adult beverages can attend the Beer Garden. On Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., an "Art of Beer" event will highlight craft beers at the Beer Garden. The cost is $12 for six tastes and $18 for 12 tastes.

Organizers said festival-goers are encouraged to bring reusable eating utensils and water bottles. Recycling bins will be located throughout the festival.