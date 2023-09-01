GUIDE | Greek-American Festival returns to Toledo for 51st year

Here's everything you need to know about the event celebrating Greek culture with food, music and demonstrations.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's long history is inextricably tied with Greek culture. In continued celebration of the impact Greek immigrants have had on the Glass City, the annual Greek-American Festival will return to Toledo for its 51st year on Sept. 8. Here's your guide to the event and festivities, including when you can catch performances of traditional dance and where you can get find a plate of much-coveted spanakopita.

Where & when

Location

The festival is located at the corner of Summit Street and Cherry Street, the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and surrounding neighborhood.

Dates & times

Sept. 8: 11 a.m. m- 10 p.m.

Sept. 9: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sept. 10: Noon - 6 p.m.

Cost

Free on Friday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.; afterwards, $5 per person

Children ages 12 and under are free when accompanied by parent or guardian

Parking

Visitors can park throughout the festival neighborhood. Paid parking is available at the Vistula Garage.

Food and drinks

The Food Tent will offer the five following dinner platters:

Sampler Platter: Pastichio, moussaka, spanakopita, tiropitas and dolmathes

Pastichio, moussaka, spanakopita, tiropitas and dolmathes Chicken Platter: Chicken oregano on a bed of rice pilaf, moussaka, pastichio, spanakopita and bread

Chicken oregano on a bed of rice pilaf, moussaka, pastichio, spanakopita and bread Lamb Shank Platter: Rice, green beans and bread

Rice, green beans and bread Vegetarian Platter: Tiropita, spanakopita, rice, green beans and bread

Tiropita, spanakopita, rice, green beans and bread Available ala carte: Souvlaki, rice pilaf, pastichio, moussaka, green beans, dolmathes, chicken oregano, rice pilaf and Greek salad

Fast Food Tents will offer the following dishes:

Beef and lamb Gyros with onions and tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyros

Greek fries

Hot dogs

Cotton candy

Greek pizza

Saganaki, flaming Greek cheese

Other tents will offer ice cream, beer, gyros and pastries.

In the community center, festival visitors can enjoy American and Greek coffee, as well as desserts, including the following:

Baklava

Galaktobouriko

Kourambiethes

Macaroons

Rice pudding

Ouzo slushie cake

The "Taverna" will offer wine and beer and will be outfitted with two large flat screen televisions. Organizers said the televisions will be raffled off on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Demonstrations and music

The Hellenic Dance Company will perform a dance program on all three days and feature imported Greek costumes. The dance schedule is as follows:

Friday

Ellinopedia (ages 3-6): 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Asteria (ages 7-9): 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Koukles (ages 10-13): 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Hellenic Dancers (teens and adults): 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Ellenopedia: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Asteria: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Koukles: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Hellenic Dancers: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Ellinopedia: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Asteria: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Koukles: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Hellenic Dancers: 4 p.m.

On all three festival days, The Olympus Band from Cleveland will perform Greek and American music. Costume jewelry, t-shirts, souvenirs, pottery and paintings will be for sale at an outdoor boutique.

The community center will also feature religious and cultural booths with icons and books representing the Greek Orthodox Faith, organizers said. A cookbook, "Olives, Feta, Phyllo & More", featuring over 500 recipes from parishioners will also be available for purchase, in addition to a festival t-shirt.

Cathedral tours will also be available at the following times:

Self guided tours:

Friday: Noon - 8 p.m.

Noon - 8 p.m. Saturday: 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday: Noon - 6 p.m.

Guided tours with Father Larry Legakis

Friday: 3:15 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

3:15 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. Saturday: 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Sunday: 3:30 p.m.