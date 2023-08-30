Event to commemorate 100 years since Libbey High School opening

Organizers plan to use the event to recreate a historic 'opening day' photograph taken in 1923.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Edward Drummond Libbey High School first opened its doors to students in 1923 and operated for 87 years before it closed in 2010, and was ultimately demolished in 2012. In celebration of its memory and the future of the site, school alumni and the Historic Libbey High School Centennial Alliance are holding an event.

According to a flyer, the ceremony, called "The Future of Libbey", will take place on Monday, Sept. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Libbey Campus at 1250 Western Ave. During the event, attendees will recreate an anniversary photo of the first day. Visitors should bring their own chair to the event.

"Embrace the present, share the past and transform the future," organizers said in a release regarding the event.

All community members are welcome to attend the event.

Earlier this year, Toledo Public Schools received approval to begin development on a land project on the Libbey campus intended to expand extracurricular and educational opportunities for students.

The project would involve Libbey Redevelopment LLC, whose organizers have offered to develop the land to create youth recreational opportunities, TPS officials said. School leaders also said a long-term lease would alleviate the school district of property maintenance costs.

