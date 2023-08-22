Inside the Five moving forward with Sylvania expansion

The city of Sylvania supports the project, which will bring an indoor-outdoor beer garden and live music to downtown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Inside the Five's plan to expand is moving forward in Sylvania.

The brewery owner tells WTOL 11 the city approved its plans to build an indoor-outdoor beer garden with an outdoor bar.

Owner Katie Fields said the patio has been so popular, she wanted to offer more outdoor space and live music.

According to Fields and city administrator Bill Sanford, Inside the Five purchased two adjacent city-owned duplexes two years ago and tore them down to make way for the expansion.

Fields said the expansion was delayed, but permits are now approved to start the work and she hopes for the addition to be open in the next year.

Because the expansion was delayed, Fields has been using the land where the two duplexes once stood as a parking area for Inside the Five customers.

There are some questions as to how the expansion will affect the Heritage Center Museum, which is in a city-owned house adjacent to the area approved for the project.

Sanford said the board that manages the museum discussed those concerns at a city council meeting Aug. 21.

The board said drivers have damaged the ramp into the museum by bumping into it in the Inside the Five parking area.

Sanford said that the city is in favor of the project moving forward, so it has no plans to delay the expansion further and will work with the museum board to address any concerns that the expansion may cause.