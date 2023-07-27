Perrysburg visitors bureau dropping farmers' market; locals hope for resolution

The Convention and Visitors Bureau will finish out the 2023 season while the search is on for a new entity to manage the weekly summer event.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau is no longer managing the seasonal farmer's market, which runs each Thursday from 4-8 p.m. during the warmer months.

Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin confirmed to WTOL 11 that the city and bureau are actively searching for a new entity to manage the event. Mackin hopes to have a resolution to the issue by September.

"We're in the process of investigating whether we can procure other companies to do it, or how best to do it," Mackin said. "It's a great event. Everybody loves it."

Sherrie Jacquotzirn is the owner of Apothecary Sherrie. Her lotion business is in its first year at the Perrysburg Farmers Market, but she worries it could be her last.

"It was my first market, so I'm very saddened," Jacquotzirn said. "I hope they resolve whatever issue there may have been, and are able to continue."

Other vendors like Alissa Vieira of Swanky Scoops have been coming for several years and were disappointed to hear about the market's uncertain future.

"I can't begin to imagine what the best answer would be, but I hope they find a solution because I do think it's a great contribution to the area," Vieira said.

Visitors like Casey Shumate said the market is a staple in the community, and not having the weekly event would be a loss not only for the city but for families hoping to take their kids.

"My kids love coming down here and they enjoy the food trucks and the farmers' market, so it's something that we look forward to every year," Shumate said.

People like Andrew Van Voorhies have been coming to the market for more than 20 years. He sees the foot traffic the market creates and is hoping the issue can be resolved soon.

"I think all the businesses here would suffer some because there's a lot of foot traffic through here," Van Voorhies said. "I mean as far as local businesses go, they're going to suffer if they get rid of it."