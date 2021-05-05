Gov. Mike DeWine visiting National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is visiting Toledo Wednesday in a three-stop trip around the state promoting tourism.
DeWine starts his Ohio Tourism Day visits at the Dietsch Brothers chocolate and ice cream shop in Findlay at 10:30 a.m. From there, he'll travel to Toledo and stop at the National Museum of the Great Lakes at 1 p.m.
DeWine wraps up his day in Cleveland at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
The governor has urged Ohioans to get vaccinated in recent weeks, including last month when he visited the University of Toledo.