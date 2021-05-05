Gov. Mike DeWine visiting National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo Wednesday

The governor has three visits scheduled around the state for Ohio Tourism Day.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is visiting Toledo Wednesday in a three-stop trip around the state promoting tourism.

DeWine starts his Ohio Tourism Day visits at the Dietsch Brothers chocolate and ice cream shop in Findlay at 10:30 a.m. From there, he'll travel to Toledo and stop at the National Museum of the Great Lakes at 1 p.m.

DeWine wraps up his day in Cleveland at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.