DeWine gives COVID-19 update from University of Toledo student union

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is taking the podium at 2 p.m. this afternoon at the University of Toledo student union for his latest update on Ohio's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's vaccine distribution.

DeWine is joined by Lt. Gov. John Husted. Local guests set to speak are

Eric Zgodzinski, health commissioner with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department; Anjali Phadke, University of Toledo student; Dr. Susan Batten, associate professor of the College of Nursing; and Gregory Postel, president of the University of Toledo.

Because of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause, DeWine announced earlier this week that some of the state's vaccination sites would be switching over to Pfizer or Moderna, with others pausing for the week.