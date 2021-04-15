DeWine gives COVID-19 update from University of Toledo student union

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is taking the podium at 2 p.m. this afternoon at the University of Toledo student union for his latest update on Ohio's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's vaccine distribution.
DeWine is joined by Lt. Gov. John Husted. Local guests set to speak are
Eric Zgodzinski, health commissioner with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department; Anjali Phadke, University of Toledo student; Dr. Susan Batten, associate professor of the College of Nursing; and Gregory Postel, president of the University of Toledo.
Because of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause, DeWine announced earlier this week that some of the state's vaccination sites would be switching over to Pfizer or Moderna, with others pausing for the week.
The governor is expected to address that development further, as well as recent high case numbers and the key figure for the state's health orders to be removed. That number is the number of new cases per 100,000 Ohioans over a two-week period, and needs to be at 50.