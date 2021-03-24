Dive into these two new learning opportunities starting April 14, 2021. The series will span 5 total free lectures on various topics related to the museum.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dive into two additional learning opportunities with The National Museum of Great Lakes this spring. This season, after consistently reaching 250-500 registrants for every lecture since kick off, the museum has decided to expand the series for a total of five free lectures.

The first added to the lineup is “An Illustrated History of the Soo Locks,” scheduled on Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. This lecture features Michelle Briggs who has served as the Soo Locks’ Chief Park Ranger since 2009.

The upcoming Soo Locks lecture will showcase hundreds of historic photos to lead an in-depth exploration of the National Historic Landmark and linchpin of Great Lakes navigation.

Then on May 12 at 7 p.m., Great Lakes vessel historian and photographer Chris Winters will highlight the St. Marys Challenger (a sister ship of NMGL’s Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship) whose pilothouse will soon join the museum grounds as its newest artifact.

“Our virtual lectures have surpassed our expectations. We’re breaking attendance records well beyond any we ever saw pre-pandemic,” explains Carrie Sowden, the museum’s archaeology director and virtual lecture moderator. “Additionally, because our membership extends across the nation and beyond, the virtual presentations have allowed us to continue spreading our mission to individuals who previously might not have been able to join us due to distance barriers.”