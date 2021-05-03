Dewine urges Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as rates continue to drop off | Ohio COVID update 5-3-21

Gov. Dewine also says vaccinated nursing home employees no longer need to be tested.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike Dewine continued to urge Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine Monday as vaccination rates in the state continue to drop off.

Weekend numbers were the lowest yet. DeWine reported 5,564 people received their first dose and 9,147 received their second.

"That low number is not good," he said.

40.39 percent of Ohio adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine hesitancy has been an issue from the onset. DeWine spoke on the day the New York Times published a story saying health experts believe the U.S. will not reach herd immunity.

Dewine was asked multiple times about the article and said he read it.

"For every age group, our job is to offer this and make sure it's available to them in a convenient place," Dewine said. "Continue to talk about how safe this is and how effective. What we know is the more people who get vaccinated, the harder it is for this virus to spread. The more people who get vaccinated, the fewer people will get sick and die. We're seeing cases go down. We believe the reason is because of the vaccine."

Dewine issued new guidance Monday, saying fully vaccinated employees in nursing homes and assisted living facilities no longer have to get tested. Those workers who are not vaccinated will be required to get tested twice a week.

He also announced a homebound vaccination playbook to reach homebound individuals. The playbook is available at coronavirus.oh.gov.

Dewine said anyone can arrange a vaccine for a homebound person by calling 1-866-243-5678.

COVID NUMBERS

The number of reported cases was 995 Monday, less than the 21-day average of 1,648.

New hospitalizations were at 89, down from the 21-day average of 118.

Lucas County continues to lead the state in new cases per 100,000 people with 270.1.