Bowling Green city officials outline plans to end rise of violence downtown

The mayor and Bowling Green police chief released a statement addressing concerns and detailing plans to do to stop the recent string of violence from continuing.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Officials with the city of Bowling Green say they're concerned with the incidents happening downtown on the weekends.



"We've had two different shootings in the downtown area. We've had several large fights where people have been assaulted and injuries," said Bowling Green Police Division Lieutenant Daniel Mancuso.

The city's mayor, Mike Aspacher, said he wants to make it very clear the city is well aware of what's going on and they're not going to just sit back.



"We're going to do everything we can to make certain that our downtown area, and our entire community of course, is safe for our residents, for our citizens and for those that visit Bowling Green," Aspacher said.

Mancuso said the city is immediately taking steps to stop the violence, starting this weekend.



"The police division is putting on additional officers for the busier nights the Friday and Saturday and directing officers to be in certain locations to try to reduce the chances of incidents going on," said Lt. Mancuso.



Mancuso said BGSU campus police, the Wood County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have all committed to helping provide extra patrols in and around the city during the weekends.



"We traditionally, every fall, put on additional officers and we're going to continue do that this fall because of the increased violence," Mancuso said, "but we will continue to put on additional officers until we see a drastic change in the behaviors that were seeing in the downtown area."

Aspacher adds, "Our ultimate goal is to just make it clear this type of behavior just is not going to be tolerated in Bowling Green and we will use all of the resources at our disposal to make sure we're keeping Bowling Green safe."



Bowling Green bar owners that WTOL 11 spoke with say they're willing to work with the city and do whatever they can to ensure their customers are safe and having a great time.



Aspacher and Bowling Green Police Chief Tony Hetrick released this statement Wednesday:

"Chief Hetrick and I are deeply concerned with recent incidents within our downtown. We met with local bar owners who share this concern and we collectively have made plans to address these current safety issues. The resounding sentiment from the City and bar owners is that this behavior will not be tolerated in the City of Bowling Green and we are all prepared to do all that is necessary to ensure it stops.

"The Police Division has and will continue to provide extra officers on Friday and Saturday nights for an increased presence and to attend to criminal and traffic violations specifically in the downtown area. Additionally, the Police Division has been in contact with our law enforcement partners including BGSU Police, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Highway Patrol. Each entity has committed to assisting with these efforts and will provide extra patrols in and around the city during the weekends.

"In the downtown area, property owners adjacent to the locations that were involved in the shootings that occurred on July 31 and October 2, 2021, are taking steps to prohibit loitering, large gatherings and illegal parking. Specifically, the lot between Howard’s and Liquid will be closed and posted no trespassing, loitering or illegal parking. Enforcement of this no trespassing order will be conducted throughout the weekend by the Bowling Green Police Division. Persons found in the lot will be cited and illegally parked vehicles will be towed.

"It is our sincere hope that these steps will help stop the violence that has been occurring in our downtown area and make it a peaceful and enjoyable location for citizens once again. We remain committed to adjusting these action steps if necessary."

