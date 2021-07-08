Bowling Green Police increasing patrols this weekend in downtown to crack down on violence

Surveillance footage in downtown has captured a brawl involving dozens of people, an incident where shots were fired, and an assault.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — You're going to see more police patrolling in downtown Bowling Green this weekend, trying to crack down on violence.

One business owner thinks the violence is getting out of hand, and couldn't agree more that something has to be done.

Surveillance footage in downtown captured during the last few weekends has shown a brawl involving dozens of people, an incident where shots were fired, and an assault.

"I grew up here. There has always been maybe some fights here and there, but I think recently it's just getting kind of worse," said Steven Sterling, the owner of Sterling's Amish Deli on Wooster Street.

Sterling started serving until 2:30 AM last weekend and witnessed a violent incident of his own.

"On Friday there was a big group of people," he said. "I saw a bunch of commotion going on out here and there was someone knocked out cold on the sidewalk."

The city wants people to feel safe downtown on the weekends so the police division is increasing its presence. They'll have extra patrols on Friday and Saturday nights and will have two shifts working at once. They've also reached out to other area agencies for help such as the Wood County Sheriff's Office, Bowling Green University Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

"We have had more incidents this summer than we typically have," said Lt. Adam Skaff, a police spokesperson. "I think some of that's due to the fact that last year a lot of people weren't able to go out and do certain things due to COVID."

Skaff said the incidents are happening mainly on North Main and Wooster near bar closing time and adds the people involved in the incidents are mainly from out of town, including Toledo.

Sterling's now using a serving window in the door of his deli shop to keep rowdy crowds outside and he's glad police are stepping up.