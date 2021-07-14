5 people face charges in downtown BG brawl

According to police, 3 of the 5 have been arrested. They face felonious assault and aggravated riot charges.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Police Division has identified several young men involved in a brawl that happened in the early morning hours of July 11 in downtown BG.

A large fight broke out around 1:20 a.m. involving dozens of people in the 100 block of North Main Street, according to police.

Detectives have warrants for the following people:

Isiah Harrison, 21, of Bowling Green; two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot

Paul Somerville, 19, of Bowling Green; two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot

Diego Shumate, 19, of Bowling Green; two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot

Quentin Banks, 19, of Bowling Green; two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot

Dominic Haslinger, 19, of Toledo; two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot

Harrison, Somerville and Shumate were arrested and are held in the Wood County Justice Center.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Bowling Green Detective Bureau at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).