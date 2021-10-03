Toledo man shot in downtown Bowling Green on Saturday night

Police found the 21-year-old in a parking lot with gunshot wounds to his legs.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A 21-year-old Toledo man had to be taken to the hospital late Saturday night after being shot in the leg in downtown Bowling Green.

The Bowling Green Police Division says they responded to a shots-fired call in the 200 block of North Main Street around 11:45 p.m.

When they arrived they found 21-year-old Dalin Morris in a nearby parking lot with gunshot wounds to the leg.

Morris was taken to a hospital in Toledo where he was listed in stable condition.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Bowling Green Police detectives are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call BG Police Detective Cox at 419-352-2571. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).