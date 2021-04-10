Bowling Green bars react to recent string of violence

He adds this violence is mostly happening among groups of people who are in Bowling Green, hanging outside the bars on Main Street.



"Everyone's coming from everywhere and it seems like no one can just leave their issues and attitude at home and have a good time," Clark said.



To help keep customers and staff safe inside of Clazel, Clark said the establishment hired a security team trained for these kinds of crimes.



"Our head of security, Andrew Smith, is diligent in making sure our guys are trained to look out for these things, look out for trouble makers ahead of time and we're pushing to make sure that we're stopping any incidents happening before it gets to that point," Clark said.



While some Bowling Green bars require a college ID to enter, Clark said that's not the case at Clazel. Everyone's state ID is checked at the door and when someone is from out of town, they're just a little more cautious.



"We make sure to charge cover and stuff like that so were really making sure that the BG locals and college students here are having a good time," Clark said.



Other bar owners in Bowling Green have reached out saying they are now looking at making new security changes.