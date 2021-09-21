Owner of Bowling Green brewery indicted on rape, sexual battery charges

An indictment was filed Sept. 16 against Justin Marx, owner of Bowling Green Beer Works.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The owner of a Bowling Green brewery is facing charges of rape and sexual battery.

An indictment was filed Sept. 16 against Justin Marx, owner of Bowling Green Beer Works. Marx is in the process of selling his share of the business.

He is scheduled to appear in Wood County Common Pleas Court Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.

In May, Marx posted the following on social media:

"The allegations are from one women I've know(n) for years and hired recently. My attorney is trying to figure out what they are exactly. I will have a statement in time. Never want to hurt anyone that's for sure.."

According to court records, the alleged acts occurred in January.