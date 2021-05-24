A brutal double-murder in the suburbs: Questions remain in the killings on Longacre Lane

10 years ago, boyfriend and girlfriend Johnny Clarke and Lisa Straub were killed in the prime of their lives. What happened that day shook the community to its core.

Something was very wrong. At some point during the night or early morning, the lives of two young people were snuffed out in a double homicide that would shock the normally quiet southern Lucas County neighborhood.

"That's how I knew something was wrong, when he didn't answer," Maytee Vazquez Clarke said.

Williams confirmed it was the latter - that Johnny angrily responded to someone he saw. She said it appeared as though Johnny knew the person and that she heard another man's voice in the background. Johnny then told Tiffany that he would call her back.

“So you call him and he answers after 1 or 2 rings and you hear, ‘Bro, what are you doing?' or 'BRO, WHAT ARE YOU DOING?" Kozak asked her.

Also at 10:41, Clarke clicked over to talk with Tiffany Williams. Johnny and Lisa were planning to leave to pick up Tiffany and friend Zack Burkett, then return to the home to play pool.

A phone log shows that Johnny called a friend at 10:41. That friend, who is not being named to protect his identity, later told Johnny's family that Johnny was waiting for Anthony Watson.

At 10 p.m., he picked up his girlfriend, Lisa Straub, from her job at TGI Friday's. They then returned to the home of her parents in Holland. Mary Beth and Jeff Straub were on a cruise, celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

In the days before, Mother Nature dropped five inches of snow on the Toledo area. But by Sunday afternoon, the roads were clear, and Johnny headed to his friend's house to watch the Pro Bowl.

At 8 p.m., his mother, Maytee, called him to check in. She often called him multiple times a day. It was an overwhelmingly matriarchal characteristic born out of her Cuban heritage.

That wasn't an unusual day. The 21-year-old man had a lot of friends, and phone logs show it was a pretty normal call volume.

On the day of his murder on January 30, 2011 , Johnny Clarke's phone was blowing up. He was called 51 times.

In later court testimony, Clarke said: "Then I went outside and lost my mind."

Instead, he saw Lisa lying on the ground with a bag taped around her face. He saw Johnny nearby with a bag on his head. He ripped both bags off. He prepared to do CPR, but as he lifted Johnny, he saw that there was no point.

“I was hoping to get in there, save them, but also catch them all in there, so I could have had my own justice I guess,” Clarke told 11 Investigates.

Clarke ran to the front of the home and kicked in the front door.

John, Maytee, and the family member drove to a nearby gas station, but then returned to the home. John and the family member went around to the back of the home while Maytee waited in the truck. They were able to see through the blinds, and saw that a phone and Johnny were on the ground.

But John told 11 Investigates that an officer took him aside and said, "As an officer, I can't tell you to go into that home. But as a parent, I would wait for us to leave, then go in."

Growing increasingly worried, Maytee called 911 again at 2:27 and drove to the home with a family member to meet John, Tiffany and Zack. Deputies again respond, and this time spend more than 20 minutes looking around the outside of the home. Feeling they have no probable cause to force entry, they leave.

At 1:21 a.m., Maytee called 911 to report the call and to ask for a welfare check. Deputies searched the outside of the home and saw no tracks in the snow. The TV was on, but there was no obvious forced entry or other alarming signals.

Instead, the girlfriend called Vazquez Clarke and told her about the alarming phone call. Williams then agreed to pick up Johnny's father, John, and take him to the house.

The pair left, and Williams called the girlfriend of Johnny's best friend in an attempt to get his phone number to see if he will try to reach Johnny. She told detectives that she believed Johnny and Lisa were just ignoring them.

"I pulled the door open and started knocking," Williams told detectives. "And I looked in the side window and didn't see anything. Only thing I could see was that there was a door open at the top of the stairs."

When Johnny and Lisa failed to answer numerous calls and texts, Williams convinced Burkett to drive out to the home on Longacre Lane, in an affluent Holland neighborhood.

Chapter 2 : The Crime Scene

The one thing that was obvious to investigators was that whoever the attackers were, they were looking for something very specific.

BCI photos reviewed by 11 Investigates show material from cabinets and drawers pulled out and contents dumped on the floor. Lisa's purse was emptied. The mattress in the master bedroom was pushed off the box springs. Clothes from the walk-in closet were pulled out and dumped on the floor. A dresser that was in the closet was overturned and the panel leading into the attic space was opened.

However, multiple pieces of jewelry were left behind, along with envelopes of Iraqi currency.

In subsequent interviews with detectives, multiple people said that Johnny had talked about a safe with $100,000 being in the home. Testimony from the Straubs said that there was no money in the house, other than the $40 they left behind for the couple to order pizza.

Lisa's bedroom door was damaged as if she had barricaded herself in the room before an attacker broke the door open.

Despite the recent snow, there were no footprints around the home. It is almost certain that the attackers came in through the garage door, which leads into the kitchen. There was damage to the interior of the service door from the garage. Johnny likely saw the killers as he and Lisa were leaving to pick up Tiffany and Zack and attempted to run back into the house and pressed his weight against the door.

He was a strong man who weighed 200 pounds, so it would have likely taken the effort of multiple people to force the door open.

Lisa's body was found facing east. Her hands were duct-taped behind her back. Johnny's head was facing west. His feet were duct-taped behind his back, and his feet were also bound with the black tape. Both Johnny and Lisa had bags over their head, with those bags secured with duct tape around their necks.

The medical examiner later testified that the tape or the bags could have killed them within minutes.

Both their upper clothing was riding up on their bodies, while the lower halves were pulled down slightly, as if they were dragged across the floor and staged in the kitchen. An empty wallet was found on Johnny's stomach.

The bags, which had been stored in the garage, were ripped open. A piece of one of the ripped bags was found in an upstairs bedroom. Jeff Straub later testified that he did not own duct tape, meaning the killers brought it to the home.

Other than the kitchen area and the upstairs bedrooms, the home was largely undisturbed. Two interviews with attorneys involved with this case produced nearly identical answers.

"It was remarkable how clean the scene was," attorney John Thebes said. "Usually you have blood, fingerprints."

What was also unusual was the method of killing. Detectives are used to seeing shootings and stabbings, maybe even manual strangulation. Several people have told 11 Investigates that they have no memory of a similar killing being committed in northwest Ohio.

“That specific of an MO, we have not had any cases like that,” Captain Matt Luettke said.

Luettke said the murders shook the community.

"I remember I was a sergeant in field operations and in charge of block watches. We'd normally have 10, 20 people show up to a block watch meeting. At this time, we’d have 80 or 90 show up, and people standing outside,” he said.

While nothing obvious jumped out to on-scene investigators, later crime scene analysis revealed several clues. Several sets of unknown DNA were found on the duct tape around the neck and Johnny's ankles, and also in a pocket of Johnny's sweats.

But an even more important clue was found - a cigarette found near the door leading from the garage. A deputy who found it remarked that it was odd that there was no ash or smell of smoke in the house. But that cigarette had two sets of DNA that hit on existing samples in CODIS.

Police had their first suspects, but also a whole list of questions and many, many other possible suspects.