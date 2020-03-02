TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested the parents of Baby Doe, who was found dead in a car back in 2017, on Monday.

On May 11, 2017, officers were sent to the Vaness Drive off Bancroft on a report of a deceased infant found in a vehicle that had been sitting idle for a long period of time, according to police.

Jenna and Jacob Cisneros were charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

Police say this is still an on-going investigation.

The case remained unsolved and the baby's identity unknown.

Two years after the baby was found, Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates said there were still a lot of unanswered questions.

"How did that baby come to be in that car that day? How long was it there, who put it there, how did it come to be there?” Bates said in August 2019.

Bates added the case left the baby frozen in a morgue, waiting for his case to be solved.

Baby Doe was found dead in this 1988 Mustang in May 2017.

Meanwhile, an 11 Investigates report from 2019 showed that some nonprofits called for his burial.

"This little guy needs to be buried. He needs to have a proper burial and laid to rest," Founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Monica Kelsey said.

At that time, Lucas County Coroner Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett said her office did collect DNA evidence from Baby Doe but was concerned about its viability since the baby was found so badly decomposed. Additionally, she said the investigation hadn't revealed anyone to compare that DNA to yet.

TPD thanked the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for their hard work on this difficult case.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

