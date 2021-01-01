Skip Navigation
Lights Before Christmas | Toledo, Ohio | wtol.com
Lights Before Christmas
Reserve your tickets for Toledo Zoo's Lights Before Christmas 2021
With over 1 million lights, the award-winning Big Tree and 200+ illuminated animal images spread out across the zoo, the 2021 edition starts Nov. 19.
Lights Before Christmas
Brewdolph Bash on tap at Toledo Zoo offers exclusive Lights Before Christmas preview
Adults 21 and older can enjoy a fun-filled evening Nov. 18 with holiday drinks while strolling zoo grounds before the Lights Before Christmas officially kicks off.
Lights Before Christmas
Run, run Rudolph: Toledo Zoo's Polar Paws & Santa Claws 5K set for Dec. 12
If you're hustling for the holidays, you can channel that energy into this year's Polar Paws and Santa Claws 5K, which kicks off at the Toledo Zoo on Dec. 12.
Lights Before Christmas
Lights Before Christmas Photo Booth | See your pictures from opening night at the 35th annual holiday event!
Our roaming photographers are on the grounds of the 72-acre Toledo Zoo to capture what's making the community merry and bright tonight!
Lights Before Christmas
Lights Before Christmas videos
See the sights here!
Lights Before Christmas
Lights Before Christmas 2020 | Thanks for helping us kick off the season together!
Lights Before Christmas
Lights Before Christmas 2020 | Key Bank's Mark Knierim: 'To come out with family and friends is a blessing'
Lights Before Christmas
Lights Before Christmas 2020 | Natural History Museum features indoor fun this season
Lights Before Christmas
Lights Before Christmas 2020 | Yuletide Food & Spirits features treats of the season
Lights Before Christmas
Lights Before Christmas 2020 | Let's light the Big Tree!
Lights Before Christmas
Lights Before Christmas 2020 | Annnd she's off! Amy Steigerwald chills out on the ice slide
Lights Before Christmas
Lights Before Christmas 2020 | Zoo working hard to keep guests safe through the pandemic
Lights Before Christmas
Lights Before Christmas 2020 | Visitors get a look at reindeer at the Toledo Zoo barnyard this season
Lights Before Christmas
Lights Before Christmas 2020 | Thanks for helping us kick off the season together!
Now Hiring
Toledo Zoo holding open interviews for seasonal Lights Before Christmas employees
Open interviews will be held Monday, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 from 3 - 5 p.m.
Holidays
Bedford Township veterans gifted free visit to Toledo Zoo 'Lights Before Christmas'
The veterans and their families were also given a free meal and gifts for their children.
Lights Before Christmas
Celebrate Noon Year's Eve at the Toledo Zoo
Let the countdown to 2020 begin a little early at the Toledo Zoo!
Lights Before Christmas
See mini horses, donkeys during Lights Before Christmas
You can check out the mini animals at the main entrance of the Toledo Zoo every Tuesday in December, thanks to an equine-assisted learning program from Swanton!
Lights Before Christmas
Lights Before Christmas
The Big Tree is lit and the Lights Before Christmas are now in full swing
Live from the Toledo Zoo, WTOL brings you the sights and sounds of the kickoff to the holiday season with the lighting of the Big Tree and more!
Lights Before Christmas
Lights Before Christmas opens at the Toledo Zoo with tree-lighting ceremony tonight | Watch on WTOL 11
All your favorite sights are back, plus new experiences at the best lights display around!
Lights Before Christmas
Lights Before Christmas
PHOTO BOOTH | Check out your Lights Before Christmas pics here
Thanks for taking part in the 2019 Lights Before Christmas kickoff!
Local News
Jupmode releases Lights Before Christmas t-shirt, sweatshirt
These will surely get you in the Christmas spirit while checking out the more than a million lights at the Toledo Zoo's Lights Before Christmas!
Lights Before Christmas
PHOTOS | Lights Before Christmas
The Toledo Zoo comes to life at night with more than a million shining lights!
Lights Before Christmas
