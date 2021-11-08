Run, run Rudolph: Toledo Zoo's Polar Paws & Santa Claws 5K set for Dec. 12

TOLEDO, Ohio — We're all hustling for the holidays, and you can channel that energy into this year's Polar Paws and Santa Claws 5K, which kicks off at the Toledo Zoo on Dec. 12.
The 5K race starts at 4 p.m., right after the running of the Kids Cub Run at 3 p.m. The 5K registration gets you a pair of touch-screen friendly gloves, an insulated cup and holiday-themed post-race refreshments in addition to admission to the Lights Before Christmas.
Collectible medals will also be provided for the first 600 registrants. Registration is $35 per participant through Nov. 14 and $45 per participant from Nov. 15 through race day.
The Cub Run is for kids up to age 12, broken down into three age groups and is completely within zoo grounds. Registration includes admission to the Lights Before Christmas and an ice slide pass. Registration is $15 per participant.
A virtual race option is also available. Tap here to register for all races.
RACE ROUTE
The race starts on Broadway near Shadowlawn Drive, facing south toward Maumee.
- Go south on Broadway, around the Glendale/Harvard traffic circle onto River Road.
- Turn right on Sherwood Ave, then right on Island Ave.
- Island jogs at Marengo.
- Turn left at River Road, heading back toward the zoo.
- At Broadway and University, turn left and follow University to Dartmouth; turn right.
- Follow Dartmouth to Amherst; enter the Amherst gate onto zoo grounds.
- Follow the path to Tembo Trail, turn left at first entrance.
- Follow Tembo Trail’s path around to the exit and immediately turn left.
- Proceed through the loop between Tembo Trail and the Reptile House.
- Follow the Path to the sidewalk between Carnivore Cafe and the African Lodge and turn left. The finish line is located in the Main Plaza.