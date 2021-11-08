Brewdolph Bash on tap at Toledo Zoo offers exclusive Lights Before Christmas preview

Adults 21 and older can enjoy a fun-filled evening Nov. 18 with holiday drinks while strolling zoo grounds before the Lights Before Christmas officially kicks off.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above features food and beverage specials from 2020.

Sign up for the Nov. 18 Brewdolph Bash to attend an exclusive preview night of the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo.

Adults 21 and older are invited to a fun-filled evening stroll through the zoo from 6-10 p.m. Your ticket purchase gets you a signature hot chocolate, (spiked or non-spiked) plus an additional drink, a souvenir cup, live music from The Red Carpet Crashers and more, and strolling holiday characters. Holiday beer, a full bar and food will be available for purchase.

Tickets in advance are $45 per person for members and $50 for non-members, and day-of ticket sales are $50 per person. Tap here to buy Brewdolph Bash tickets.