Toledo Zoo vying for title of Best Zoo Lights in the nation for Lights Before Christmas

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo's Lights Before Christmas is probably already No. 1 in local hearts, but the zoo display is once again contending for the title of Best Zoo Lights nationwide!

USA Today 10Best is asking readers to vote for the best zoo lights in the nation now through Dec. 6 at noon.

The displays up for consideration are:

Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights Christmas at the Zoo at the Indianapolis Zoo Dallas Zoo Lights Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Colorado Springs) Holiday Lights at California Living Museum (Bakersfield, California) Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo L.A. Zoo Lights Lights Before Christmas at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden (Columbia, South Carolina) Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo Philadelphia Zoo Luminature PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo Wildlanterns at Woodland Park Zoo (Seattle) Wildlights at Living Desert Zoo and Gardens (Palm Desert, California) Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo Zoo Lights at the Houston Zoo Zoolights at Lincoln Park Zoo (Chicago) Zoolights at Smithsonian's National Zoo (Washington, DC) Zootastic Park Christmas Wonderland (Troutman, NC)

The 10 winning events, based on your votes, will be announced on Dec. 17.

Last year, the PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo won top honors, for the zoo's third win. The Toledo Zoo's Lights Before Christmas was ranked No. 1 in 2017 and was runner up both in 2020, 2019 and 2018.