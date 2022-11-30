Does Toledo have the best zoo lights in the country? Here's how you can vote for the Toledo Zoo

Help the Toledo Zoo snag a victory as the best zoo lights in the country.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you think the Toledo Zoo has the best Christmas lights display in the country? To show your support, you can vote for the Lights Before Christmas on USA Today's 2022 "10 Best Zoo Lights" list.

As of Wednesday, Toledo's own Lights Before Christmas sits in third place, ahead of other zoos including the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, but behind the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado in second place, and the Cincinnati Zoo in first place.

In 2016 and 2017, the Toledo Zoo snagged first place two years in a row. However, since 2018, the Cincinnati Zoo has taken the number one spot every year, though Toledo is never far behind.

Can Toledo break Cincinnati's four-year winning streak? Cast your vote to find out.

Voting ends on Monday, Dec. 5 at noon. To cast your vote in favor of the Toledo Zoo, click here.

The Lights Before Christmas, which opened this year on Nov. 18, features new displays, like flashing programmable lights on the centerpiece 85-foot Norway Spruce.

Fan-favorites like the Safari Railway, the ice slide and the "dancing lights," which flash to the beat of popular holiday tunes, have also returned. The Lights Before Christmas will be open until Dec. 31.

