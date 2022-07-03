LIVE BLOG: MAC basketball tournament | UT, BGSU women in action Wednesday

CLEVELAND — The Mid-American Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments begin Wednesday morning in Cleveland. WTOL 11 will bring you the latest scores, photos, videos and more each day.
The Toledo men's and women's teams enter as the No. 1 seed and are looking to earn an automatic bid to their respective NCAA tournaments. This is the first time in MAC history a school won an outright regular season title in men's and women's basketball.
The Bowling Green women's team qualified for Cleveland as the 6 seed.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
The women's tournament gets underway at 11 a.m. with top-seeded Toledo taking on the 8 seed Ohio.
The Bobcats were the only team in the MAC to beat The Rockets in the regular season, earning a 79-72 victory on Jan. 26. UT won the rematch 76-73 about three weeks later.
BGSU (6) will play Akron (3) at approximately 6 p.m.
The Falcons are 0-2 against the Zips this year, losing 79-69 Jan. 8 and 72-70 Feb. 23.
