LIVE BLOG: MAC basketball tournament | UT, BGSU women in action Wednesday

The top-seeded UT women tip off at 11 a.m. against Ohio; BGSU plays Akron tonight.

CLEVELAND — The Mid-American Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments begin Wednesday morning in Cleveland. WTOL 11 will bring you the latest scores, photos, videos and more each day.

The Toledo men's and women's teams enter as the No. 1 seed and are looking to earn an automatic bid to their respective NCAA tournaments. This is the first time in MAC history a school won an outright regular season title in men's and women's basketball.

The Bowling Green women's team qualified for Cleveland as the 6 seed.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

The women's tournament gets underway at 11 a.m. with top-seeded Toledo taking on the 8 seed Ohio.

The Bobcats were the only team in the MAC to beat The Rockets in the regular season, earning a 79-72 victory on Jan. 26. UT won the rematch 76-73 about three weeks later.

𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙! Ready to Rock.

Rockets vs Bobcats | 11 AM | ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/oeKaBfH2Qo — Toledo Women's Basketball (@ToledoWBB) March 9, 2022

BGSU (6) will play Akron (3) at approximately 6 p.m.

The Falcons are 0-2 against the Zips this year, losing 79-69 Jan. 8 and 72-70 Feb. 23.

Tourney time is here & we're on our way to Cleveland‼️#AyZiggy | 🏀🧡🏀🧡🏀 pic.twitter.com/0tcny6Q9z1 — BGSU WBB (@BGSUwbb) March 8, 2022

RELATED VIDEO - UT men looking to end NCAA Tournament drought