University of Toledo signs Tod Kowalczyk, Tricia Cullop to extensions

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo men's and women's basketball teams captured outright Mid-American Conference championships this season, and now both head coaches are being rewarded.

The university announced contract extensions Wednesday through the 2026-27 season for men's coach Tod Kowalczyk and women's coach Tricia Cullop. Both of their teams are competing at the MAC Tournament in Cleveland this week as No. 1 seeds and aiming to earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Athletic Director Mike O'Brien, who is retiring April 30, said the decisions were made in consultation with incoming AD Bryan Blair, and the two parties were in agreement.

Kowalczyk has guided the Rockets to 20 or more wins in six of the last nine seasons and just won the MAC regular season championship for the second straight year.

"Our men's basketball program continues to grow and set new standards for excellence under Tod's leadership," O'Brien said. "His teams won outright Mid-American Conference titles in each of the past two seasons, and have consistently been among the elite programs in the league during his tenure. Just as importantly, Tod is a great leader and mentor who first and foremost cares about his players as student-athletes and as individuals."

Kowalczyk is in his 12th season at UT. He has compiled a record of 223-157 (119-84 MAC) and is hoping to send the Rockets to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1980.

"I am extremely appreciative for the continued support of President [Gregory] Postel and Mike O'Brien, and I would also like to thank Bryan Blair for the role he played in this extension," Kowalczyk said. "We have built one of the top mid-major programs in the country, and a big part of that is due to the tremendous university and community support we receive. Our coaching staff and student-athletes will strive to continue to build on our successes."

Cullop is 293-156 (160-85) since taking over the program in 2008. This year's MAC title was her fourth.

"We are extremely pleased to extend Tricia's contract and continue the success and stability of our women's basketball program," O'Brien said. "Tricia is an outstanding coach and leader of young women, and I'm sure our women's basketball program will thrive for many years to come under her guidance."

Cullop led UT to the WNIT championship in 2010-11 season. In 2017, her team won the MAC Tournament and made an NCAA Tournament appearance.