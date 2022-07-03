Toledo's Ryan Rollins named first team All-MAC; Tricia Cullop wins women's coach of the year

UT men's and women's players are well-represented in the MAC postseason awards.

CLEVELAND — The University of Toledo men's and women's basketball teams are well represented on this year's Mid-American Conference postseason awards list.

The men's postseason awards were announced Wednesday and UT sophomore guard Ryan Rollins was named first team All-MAC. Rollins averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game this season.

Junior forward JT Shumate received second team honors and junior forward Setric Millner Jr. was named to the third team.

Here are the All-MAC awards…



JT Shumate being left off the first team for Ben Vander Plas is insane to me. I’m stunned by that.



Also, Toledo not having anyone on the All-Defensive team is crazy. pic.twitter.com/yDnQ3SiQr8 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 9, 2022

Bowling Green senior guard Daeqwon Plowden also received third team honors.

Toledo's Ra'Heim Moss was named to the All-Freshman team.

On Tuesday, Tricia Cullop was named MAC women's coach of the year for the fourth time after leading Toledo to a 25-4 (19-1 MAC) record and winning the regular season championship.

Congratulations to our very own, Coach Cullop on being named MAC Coach of the Year! We are so lucky and thankful to have you! 💙🚀 pic.twitter.com/s85bAuI0rj — Toledo Women's Basketball (@ToledoWBB) March 8, 2022

Junior guard Quinesha Lockett was named to the All-MAC first team. Lockett averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals a game.

Junior guard Sophia Wiard received third team honors and junior center Hannah Noveroske was named MAC sixth player of the year.