Toledo men's basketball and Jupmode teaming up for charity T-shirts

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the Toledo men’s basketball team prepares for the MAC Tournament, two of their stars are partnering up with local company Jupmode to give back.

Ryan Rollins and RayJ Dennis from the Rockets helped to create a T-shirt and proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Toledo.

The shirt features the Toledo men’s basketball team with the team motto #onlyus. Rollins and Dennis approached Jupmode and they were happy to jump on board.

“It’s super exciting,” said Molly Joyce, Jupmode director of marketing. “Now we also have a shirt with the UT women’s basketball team in the works. We’re excited to see what else can come from this.”

Rollins and Dennis are also taking advantage of the new Name, Image, and Likeness rules. They both have their own t-shirt available on the Jupmode website.

