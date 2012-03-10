MAC Tournament preview | Brackets, ticket info and everything else you need to know for Cleveland

CLEVELAND — March Madness is upon us and postseason basketball gets underway this week with the men's and women's Mid-American Conference tournaments at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
The Toledo men's and women's teams enter as No. 1 seeds after winning their respective regular season championships. Both squads are hoping to earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Rocket men are trying to end a long NCAA Tournament drought. A conference tournament title this week will guarantee them a spot in the Big Dance for the first time since 1980.
The UT women's team won the MAC Tournament and played in the NCAA Tournament in 2017.
The Bowling Green men's team did not qualify for the MAC Tournament. The women's team enters as the 6 seed.
The BGSU women were last in the NCAA Tournament in 2011.
Here is everything you need to know for each tournament:
MEN'S TOURNAMENT
WHEN: March 10-12
WHERE: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, Ohio
TV: ESPN/ESPN+/CBS Sports Network
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Mark Sears, sophomore guard (Ohio): 19.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 41.6 3PT%
Ryan Rollins, sophomore guard (Toledo): 19.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL
Jeenathan Williams, senior forward (Buffalo): 19.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 45.0 3PT%
Sincere Carry, junior guard (Kent State): 18.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL
JT Shumate, junior forward (Toledo): 15.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.2 3PT%
WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT
WHEN: March 9-12
WHERE: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, Ohio
TV: ESPN+/CBS Sports Network
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Dyaisha Fair, junior guard (Buffalo): 23.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.0 STL
Cece Hooks, senior guard (Ohio): 22.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.9 STL
Quinesha Lockett, junior guard (Toledo): 17.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 82.3 FT%
Sophia Wiard, junior guard (Toledo): 12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 36.3 3PT%
Kadie Hempfling, senior forward (Bowling Green): 11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 40.2 3PT%
