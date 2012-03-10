MAC Tournament preview | Brackets, ticket info and everything else you need to know for Cleveland

Toledo's men's and women's teams enter as No. 1 seeds and are looking to punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament.

CLEVELAND — March Madness is upon us and postseason basketball gets underway this week with the men's and women's Mid-American Conference tournaments at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Toledo men's and women's teams enter as No. 1 seeds after winning their respective regular season championships. Both squads are hoping to earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Rocket men are trying to end a long NCAA Tournament drought. A conference tournament title this week will guarantee them a spot in the Big Dance for the first time since 1980.

The UT women's team won the MAC Tournament and played in the NCAA Tournament in 2017.

The Bowling Green men's team did not qualify for the MAC Tournament. The women's team enters as the 6 seed.

The BGSU women were last in the NCAA Tournament in 2011.

Here is everything you need to know for each tournament:

MEN'S TOURNAMENT

WHEN: March 10-12

WHERE: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN/ESPN+/CBS Sports Network

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mark Sears, sophomore guard (Ohio): 19.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 41.6 3PT%

Ryan Rollins, sophomore guard (Toledo): 19.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL

Jeenathan Williams, senior forward (Buffalo): 19.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 45.0 3PT%

Sincere Carry, junior guard (Kent State): 18.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL

JT Shumate, junior forward (Toledo): 15.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.2 3PT%

WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

WHEN: March 9-12

WHERE: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN+/CBS Sports Network

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Dyaisha Fair, junior guard (Buffalo): 23.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.0 STL

Cece Hooks, senior guard (Ohio): 22.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.9 STL

Quinesha Lockett, junior guard (Toledo): 17.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 82.3 FT%

Sophia Wiard, junior guard (Toledo): 12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 36.3 3PT%

Kadie Hempfling, senior forward (Bowling Green): 11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 40.2 3PT%

