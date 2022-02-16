Reece and Gordon dismissed from BGSU men's basketball team

Both have played in 23 games this season and were the second and third on the team in scoring at 11 points per game.

“I want to wish Myron and Joe the very best in their future endeavors,” said Huger. “They have made contributions to our program. At the same time, there are standards of behavior within the framework of our team that we expect to be met by all of our student-athletes. Failure to do so on a consistent basis has resulted in the loss of the privilege of being members of this team.”