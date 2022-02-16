x
Reece and Gordon dismissed from BGSU men's basketball team

Bowling Green head coach Michael Huger announced the dismissals of Joe Reece and Myron Gordon on Wednesday.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University men's basketball head coach Michael Huger announced that Myron Gordon and Joe Reece have been dismissed from the Falcons' program for a "failure to meet program standards."

Reece, a junior forward, transferred from Old Dominion, and Gordon, a senior point guard, transferred from Samford.

Both have played in 23 games this season and were the second and third on the team in scoring at 11 points per game.

Credit: AP
Bowling Green's Joe Reece, center, drives to the basket between Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, left, and Zed Key during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

“I want to wish Myron and Joe the very best in their future endeavors,” said Huger. “They have made contributions to our program. At the same time, there are standards of behavior within the framework of our team that we expect to be met by all of our student-athletes. Failure to do so on a consistent basis has resulted in the loss of the privilege of being members of this team.”

   

