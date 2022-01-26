Bowling Green women's basketball beats Western Michigan 67-51

The Falcons improve to 4-3 in the MAC and have won three of their last four games.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green women's basketball team rolled over Western Michigan 67-51 at the Stroh Center on Wednesday.

The Falcons were led by Amy Velasco who had a team-high 15 points and four assists. Elissa Brett and Morgan Sharps both added 12 points.

Kadie Hempfling also scored seven points and eclipsed the 1000 point mark for her career.

BGSU has won two in a row and three out of their last four games. With the win over Western Michigan, the Falcons move to 9-7 overall and 4-3 in conference play.