Bowling Green men's basketball beats Eastern Michigan 85-71

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green men's basketball won their second game in a row, beating Eastern Michigan 85-71 inside the Stroh Center on Tuesday.
The Falcons were led by a game-high 21 points from Myron Gordon off the bench. Joe Reece added 20 points, while Matiss Kulackovskis scored 16 points off the bench.
BGSU's second win in a row moved them to 11-9 overall and 4-5 in the Mid-American Conference.
"We understand that we're down right now a little bit with our record," said Gordon. "We know that we can't get it all in one game. We just have to chip away one game at a time. We're going to chip away and worry about the next game."
The Falcons are back home on Saturday against Kent State at 5 p.m.