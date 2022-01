VanSlooten spent three seasons at Notre Dame Academy before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo native Grace VanSlooten was named a 2022 McDonald's All-American.

The Oregon commit played three seasons at Notre Dame Academy before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for her final season of high school basketball.

VanSlooten has averaged 19.1 points and 8.3 rebounds on 51.2 percent shooting this season for IMG.

The 6-3 forward will play in the McDonald's All-American game in Chicago in March.