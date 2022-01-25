Toledo men's basketball improves to 8-1 in MAC with win over Buffalo

Ryan Rollins led the way with 25 points in the Rockets 86-75 victory over the Bulls.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo men's basketball team extended their winning streak to seven, beating Buffalo 86-75 from Savage Arena on Tuesday.

Ryan Rollins led the Rockets with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists. JT Shumate and Seth Millner Jr. both had 13 points and Ra'Heim Moss added 12.

The game was tied at 41 at halftime but Toledo went on a 17-3 run in the second half to propel them to the 11-point win.

The win keeps the Rockets in first place in the Mid-American Conference after their huge win over Ohio University last Friday.

“It was a great college basketball game,” said Tod Kowalczyk. “We’ve got Akron on national TV (Friday). I think there is a buzz generating about this team in the community. Hopefully, that buzz starts to generate more people in the stands. That’s the next step. People are talking about them, now let’s come watch them.”

“We’re the number one team in the MAC so we’re the hunted ones,” said Toledo Redshirt Freshman Ra’Heim Moss. “We’ve gotta come out with it every night and just perform to the best of our ability.”