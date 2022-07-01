University of Toledo's Koback declares for NFL Draft

Rockets running back Bryant Koback will forgo his final year of eligibility to enter into the NFL Draft.

TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo running back Bryant Koback will forgo his final season of eligibility with the Rockets and enter the NFL Draft.

Koback, a Springfield High School alum, ran for more than 4,000 yards in his career, which is good for fourth all-time in Toledo history. The three running backs ahead of Koback on that career rushing list are Kareem Hunt, Chester Taylor, and Wasean Tait.

“I think that I’ve definitely been physically and mentally prepared through my coaches and definitely grown a lot as a human being,” said Koback. “I just feel like there’s no better time than now.”

Koback had a decorated prep career with the Springfield Blue Devils and originally went to Kentucky to play his college ball. After one season with the Wildcats, Koback returned home to play for the Rockets.

Koback was first-team All-MAC this past season after he rushed for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged almost six yards per carry in his Toledo career.