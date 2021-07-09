Inverness Club to host the 2029 U.S. Amateur Championship

The best golfers in the world will once again be coming to Toledo in 2029. The Inverness Club will host the 2029 U.S. Amateur Championship, according to the United States Golf Association. The U.S. Amateur is the oldest USGA championship, dating back to 1895.

Some of the biggest names in golf history have won this tournament. It's a list that includes Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods (a three-time winner), Phil Mickelson, and more recently, Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland.



The tournament features stroke play and match play. It is a grueling stretch of golf that tests the best amateur players in the world.



This should be a precursor of other major golf tournaments to come to Inverness Club after the wildly successful Solheim Cup earlier this year.