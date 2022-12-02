Toledo women's basketball sweeps season series over Bowling Green

The Rockets beat the Falcons 80-51 to improve to 13-1 in the MAC behind 24 points from Quinesha Lockett.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo women's basketball team beat Bowling Green in round two of the Battle of I-75, 80-51 to sweep the season series.

Junior guard Quinesha Lockett scored a game-high 24 points for the Rockets to move them to 13-1 in the Mid-American Conference and 19-4 overall.

Sophia Wiard finished with 16 points and freshman Jessica Cook added 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Falcons shot just 28% from the field and were 2-14 from beyond the three-point line.

Freshman Zoe Miller led BGSU with nine points. Kadie Hempfling, Elissa Brett and Amy Velasco each added eight.

Toledo's commanding win drops the Falcons to 6-6 in the MAC and 11-10 overall.

𝟭𝟵-𝟰

𝟭𝟯-𝟭 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗔𝗖

𝟮 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗜-𝟳𝟱 𝗱𝘂𝗯𝘀



How do we feel about that win, Rocket Nation? pic.twitter.com/PjIplnfOwb — Toledo Women's Basketball (@ToledoWBB) February 12, 2022

"It feels good. We had a lot of fire coming into this game because of that sweep that happened last year," said Lockett. "This feels good to get that back."

"This is a great rivalry game. Obviously, our kids last year were on the other end of it," said Toledo head coach Tricia Cullop. "This year really wanted badly to get a sweep."

"Just really proud of them," added Cullop. "But in the scheme of things, this is one game and we've got to get ready because soon we're going to face a team that beat us and we've got to get ready for that."

"We have to be consistent and play BG basketball all the time and I think tonight we weren't quite there," said Bowling Green guard Madisen Parker. "Toledo's a great team and they kind of forced us out of some things that we would normally do."

"You have to show up and do things right over, over, and over again and we had too many lapses in doing things right," said Bowling Green head coach Robyn Fralick. "The good thing about the league too is you wake up and you have to play again real soon. We've got to regroup quick and get ready for Monday."

Bowling Green plays on Monday, Feb. 14 at home against Miami at 7 p.m.

The Rockets will look to avenge their only league loss on Wednesday, Feb. 16 as they travel to Athens to take on Ohio at 7 p.m.