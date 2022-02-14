Bracketology | How do the experts have Ohio State, Michigan and Toledo seeded for March Madness?

Ohio State doesn't have to worry about missing the NCAA Tournament, but Michigan still has work to do. The official bracket will be released on Sunday, March 13.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Selection Sunday is less than a month away and the NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket is starting to take shape.

No. 18 Ohio State (15-6, 8-4 Big Ten) lost 66-64 to Rutgers last Wednesday, but bounced back Saturday with a win over Michigan.

Michigan (13-10, 7-6) is firmly on the tournament bubble, but boosted its resume with a win over No. 3 Purdue last Thursday.

Toledo (20-5, 12-2 MAC) is atop the conference standings thanks to a 77-62 win over Ohio last Tuesday, and another victory on Saturday at Northern Illinois. However the Rockets will likely need to win the Mid-American Conference Tournament and earn the automatic bid to see their name on Selection Sunday.

Here's where the experts have all three teams:

Ohio State

ESPN's Joe Lunardi: 6 seed vs. Davidson, playing in Buffalo (East regional).

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm: 5 seed vs. West Virginia/Southern Methodist, playing in Buffalo (South regional).

USA Today: 5 seed vs. Oklahoma, playing in Buffalo (Midwest regional).

Bracketville: 5 seed vs. BYU/Memphis, playing in Buffalo (South regional).

Michigan

USA Today: Next four out.

Bracketville: First four out.

Toledo

ESPN's Joe Lunardi: 13 seed vs. Texas, playing in Pittsburgh (East regional).

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm: 13 seed vs. Texas, playing in Pittsburgh (East regional).

USA Today: 13 seed vs. Illinois, playing in Pittsburgh (West regional).

Bracketville: 13 seed vs. Illinois, playing in Pittsburgh (West regional).