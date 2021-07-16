Host of Toledo mayor, city council hopefuls file for shot at seats on November ballot

The deadline to file as a candidate is today at 4 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With Friday's 4 p.m. filing deadline looming, fall's slate of city government candidates continues to grow. This year's general election is Nov. 2.

As of 3:30 p.m., the following individuals have filed to run to be Toledo's next mayor:

Wade Kapszukiewicz (incumbent) Paul Manning Reginald Arrington Jr. Sharmayne Ivey George Sarantou Jan K.M. Scotland

As of 3:30 p.m., the following individuals have turned in petitions to run for six at-large Toledo City Council seats:

Tom Names David Ball Tiffany Preston Whitman (current council member) James Kushlan Orlando V. Wimberly Sr. Nick Komives (current council member) Katie Moline (current council member) Cerssandra McPherson (current council member) Samuel R. Harden MacGregor Driscozc Michele Grim Tony Dia Larry Sykes Nicolas Brodie Brian Holt Robert James Worthington Glen Cook E. Wilson Brenda Anydr Ron Murphy George Sarantou Cory Poggemeyer Adam J. Martinez Michael Knight Jody Carroll Harvey Savage Jr. Tim Ryan Steven D. Fought Alfonso Narvaez Jim Hill