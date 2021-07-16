Host of Toledo mayor, city council hopefuls file for shot at seats on November ballot

TOLEDO, Ohio — With Friday's 4 p.m. filing deadline looming, fall's slate of city government candidates continues to grow. This year's general election is Nov. 2.
As of 3:30 p.m., the following individuals have filed to run to be Toledo's next mayor:
- Wade Kapszukiewicz (incumbent)
- Paul Manning
- Reginald Arrington Jr.
- Sharmayne Ivey
- George Sarantou
- Jan K.M. Scotland
As of 3:30 p.m., the following individuals have turned in petitions to run for six at-large Toledo City Council seats:
- Tom Names
- David Ball
- Tiffany Preston Whitman (current council member)
- James Kushlan
- Orlando V. Wimberly Sr.
- Nick Komives (current council member)
- Katie Moline (current council member)
- Cerssandra McPherson (current council member)
- Samuel R. Harden
- MacGregor Driscozc
- Michele Grim
- Tony Dia
- Larry Sykes
- Nicolas Brodie
- Brian Holt
- Robert James Worthington
- Glen Cook
- E. Wilson
- Brenda Anydr
- Ron Murphy
- George Sarantou
- Cory Poggemeyer
- Adam J. Martinez
- Michael Knight
- Jody Carroll
- Harvey Savage Jr.
- Tim Ryan
- Steven D. Fought
- Alfonso Narvaez
- Jim Hill
The current incumbent at-large Toledo City Council members are Cecelia Marie Adams, John M. Hobbs III, Nick Komives, Rob Ludeman, Cerssandra McPherson, Katie Moline, Tiffany Preston Whitman and Vanice Williams.