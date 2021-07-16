x
Host of Toledo mayor, city council hopefuls file for shot at seats on November ballot

The deadline to file as a candidate is today at 4 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With Friday's 4 p.m. filing deadline looming, fall's slate of city government candidates continues to grow. This year's general election is Nov. 2.

As of 3:30 p.m., the following individuals have filed to run to be Toledo's next mayor: 

  1. Wade Kapszukiewicz (incumbent)
  2. Paul Manning
  3. Reginald Arrington Jr.
  4. Sharmayne Ivey
  5. George Sarantou
  6. Jan K.M. Scotland

As of 3:30 p.m., the following individuals have turned in petitions to run for six at-large Toledo City Council seats: 

  1. Tom Names
  2. David Ball
  3. Tiffany Preston Whitman (current council member) 
  4. James Kushlan
  5. Orlando V. Wimberly Sr.
  6. Nick Komives (current council member) 
  7. Katie Moline (current council member)
  8. Cerssandra McPherson (current council member) 
  9. Samuel R. Harden
  10. MacGregor Driscozc
  11. Michele Grim
  12. Tony Dia
  13. Larry Sykes
  14. Nicolas Brodie
  15. Brian Holt
  16. Robert James Worthington
  17. Glen Cook
  18. E. Wilson
  19. Brenda Anydr
  20. Ron Murphy
  21. George Sarantou  
  22. Cory Poggemeyer
  23. Adam J. Martinez 
  24. Michael Knight 
  25. Jody Carroll
  26. Harvey Savage Jr.
  27. Tim Ryan
  28. Steven D. Fought
  29. Alfonso Narvaez
  30. Jim Hill

The current incumbent at-large Toledo City Council members are Cecelia Marie Adams, John M. Hobbs III, Nick Komives, Rob Ludeman, Cerssandra McPherson, Katie Moline, Tiffany Preston Whitman and Vanice Williams.

RELATED: Former Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner intends to file petitions for mayoral run Friday

RELATED: Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announces second run for mayor in re-election kick-off campaign

