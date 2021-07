Finkbeiner served as Toledo's mayor from 1994 through 2001 and again from 2006 through 2009.

Former Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner is considering another run for office, he confirmed Monday.

An official decision is expected Thursday or Friday of this week.

Finkbeiner was first elected mayor in 1993 and served two terms. Term limits prohibited him from running three consecutive election cycles.



He ran again in 2005 and won, but did not seek re-election after that.

We will continue to keep you updated.