Tiffany Preston Whitman announces bid for re-election to Toledo City Council

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Councilwoman Tiffany Preston Whitman announced Thursday she will run for re-election.

Preston Whitman was appointed to council in 2020. She says she has worked to create opportunities for young people and confront gun violence.

"I am running to keep my seat on City Council because there's more work to do," Preston Whitman said. "Toledo's youth, families, and business owners deserve opportunities to thrive, and we have an obligation to provide it to them as city leaders."

Preston Whitman was born in Toledo and earned degrees from Ohio State University and Bowling Green State University. She works in higher education administration.