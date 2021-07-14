Toledo Councilwoman Katie Moline announces re-election bid

Moline beat Republican Tony Dia in a special election in November 2020.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Democratic Toledo City Councilwoman Katie Moline says there are still things she wants to accomplish as a member of the chamber.

On Wednesday, Councilwoman Moline announced her intention to run for re-election as an at-large member of Toledo City Council.

Moline has been a member of council since January 2020 when she took over the seat held by Sandy Spang when Spang took a job in mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s administration.

In October of 2020, Moline beat Republican Tony Dia with over 60% of the votes, in a special election to win the seat.

In a statement Moline says her work as a Certified Public Accountant has aided her in her work on council:

“Since I joined City Council, I have introduced and passed legislation to beautify our neighborhoods, to provide oversight of our finances, to improve our police department, and to support veterans and businesses. Further, being a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chair of the Finance & Debt Oversight Committee, I have been a steadfast voice of fiscal responsibility of tax dollars, accountability and transparency. I am running to continue the important work I have started,” said Moline.

On Thursday, Moline will host a summer picnic fundraiser at Northwest Building Trades from 5 – 7 p.m.

Northwest Building Trades is at 1600 Front Street in east Toledo.