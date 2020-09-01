TOLEDO, Ohio — As you have most definitely heard by now, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are coming to Toledo - and we're sure you have lots of questions.

We're here to answer them all.

How to get in

First, the basics: the president will be at the Huntington Center for a "Keep America Great" rally at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

If you haven't gotten your ticket yet, register for yours here right now. We say register because tickets for the event are free. Free is always good, right?

Expect for that since tickets are in fact free, entry is not guaranteed. It's on a first-come, first serve basis, and once the Huntington Center reaches capacity, tickets will no longer be accepted.

Huntington Center officials say they anticipate up to 1,000 people will line up 24 hours before the event.

Some people are in fact camped out downtown right now to make sure they don't miss any of the action.

If you registered for a ticket but are turned away, or you just want to be in downtown Toledo for the action, a jumbo TV screen near Huron Street will be available to view the rally. Portable restrooms will also be available in the area.

Traffic and Parking

As you can imagine, there are going to be some road closures for the president's visit. To save you confusion and a major headache, here's how to get to (or around) the rally.

The ONLY entrance to the rally will be at the Aquarium off Huron Street. The bridge entrance from Port Lawrence Garage and the entrances on Madison and Jefferson Ave. will all be closed.

All streets around the Huntington Center will be closed by at least 10 a.m. on Thursday, but could be closed earlier. Those streets include, but aren't limited to:

Madison at St. Clair

St. Clair at Jefferson

Jefferson at Huron

Huron at Madison

There will be no street parking around the Huntington Center.

You will have access to all garages downtown, but access will be limited, and Toledo officials say it will be difficult to get in and out of the area.

Give yourself extra time to get there if you're attending the event, or plan an alternate route if you're trying to get around it.

You are advised to treat parking for the rally as you would for a Walleye game or a concert, when parking is also limited downtown.

Drivers should expect delays throughout the downtown area because of these closures and large crowds.

Closures are subject to change without notice for numerous reasons as dictated by the federal government. Residents should use extreme caution while driving or walking in the area.

To help manage parking, the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority will have its Special Events team directing traffic starting at noon. ProMedica is also offering some relief by opening its downtown parking garage to the public starting at 3 p.m.

What you can/can't bring into the rally

We're talking airport-level security for the Keep America Great rally, so anything you can't take on an airplane, you won't be able to take into the rally.

All items including jackets and bags are subject to inspection prior to entry. Purses, diaper bags and other small personal bags WILL be allowed, but will be inspected at entrances.

Your cell phone will also be allowed.

Large bags, backpacks or boxes WILL NOT be allowed.

Additional items also won't be allowed, like:

Outside food or beverage

Cans, bottles, coolers or other similar containers

Video cameras, cameras with removable lenses, tablets, selfie sticks or audio recorders

Laser pens or laser products

Air horns,noise makers or fireworks

Weapons of any kind

Any other items deemed unacceptable by Huntington Center Management and/or prohibited by the show production

If you bring in a restricted item, you'll be allowed to return to your vehicle to get rid of it, but you risk having to stand in line again.

You can also opt to dispose of the item.

Anyone who elects not to consent to the security screening will be denied entry.

So make sure you take your lighters and pocket knives out of your pockets before entering the Huntington Center.

Security

The Huntington Center will have extra security procedures at the doors for everyone entering the rally.

Rally-goers should think of the security as a step up from airport security screening.

The center advises you to bring as few items as possible to the event to make entry smooth and quick.

Toledo Police say they have been working on a security plan since they first received the call that he president would be holding a rally in Toledo.

TPD is working together with the Secret Service and numerous outside agencies, like the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol, to make sure everyone stays safe Thursday night.

TPD says they will be using all assets of the department including bicycles, mobile field forces and foot patrols, calling this an "all hands on deck" type of event.

The Toledo Fire Department says their job when a prominent figure comes to town is to provide logistical support for the Secret Service.

The department also prepares for fire and EMS protection throughout the day to make sure both the president and anyone attending the rally is safe.

Fire crews will not have to increase staffing for the day and will still be taking normal calls.

If you see anything suspicious before, during or after the rally, officials remind you to say something.

