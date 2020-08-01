TOLEDO, Ohio — The stage is set for President Donald Trump's first rally of 2020 in Toledo Thursday night.

Anyone coming to the rally needs to enter through the Huron street entrance to the Huntington center. All other entrances will be closed.

"Tomorrow they what to be right downtown here on Huron street and Jefferson, my understanding is the lines going to go from Huron street down toward Madison and wind around the Huntington bank building" said Steve Miller, General Manager of the Huntington Center.

Toledo Police say their officer's primary goal is safety for all of those who attend the rally. The Toledo Fire Department will be keeping a close eye on numbers to make sure everything is within fire code. Both agencies are under the direction of the secret service. If you have tickets for Thursday's rally, make sure the items you plan to bring in are approved by TSA.

"Whatever you can't bring on a plane cannot come into the Huntington Center," said Miller.

As far as what you cannot bring into the rally, the entrance will be treated like an airport, meaning anything you cannot bring through a TSA checkpoint, you cannot bring to this rally.

Additionally there are items that are not permitted inside the rally:

Outside food or beverage

Cans, bottles, coolers or other similar containers

Video cameras, cameras with removable lenses, tablets, selfie sticks or audio recorders

Laser pens or laser products

Air horns,noise makers or fireworks

Weapons of any kind

Any other items deemed unacceptable by Huntington Center Management and/or prohibited by the show production

If you do bring in a restricted item, you will be able to return to your vehicle to get rid of it, but risk having to wait in line again.

Entry to the rally is not guaranteed, and is given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

