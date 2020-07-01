TOLEDO, Ohio — President Donald Trump will be in Toledo on Thursday as part of his "Keep America Great" rally, causing the roads surrounding the Huntington Center to shut down.

WEDNESDAY MORNING CLOSURES

On Wednesday morning, Huron Street between Jefferson and Madison will be closed.

THURSDAY MORNING CLOSURES

Thursday morning, all streets around the Huntington Center will be closed by at least 10 a.m., but possibly earlier. Those streets include, but are not limited to:

Madison at St. Clair

St. Clair at Jefferson

Jefferson at Huron

Huron at Madison

PARKING

All parking garages near the venue will be open, but will have limited access.

There will be no street parking around the Huntington Center. Here is a map explaining street closures and where to park.

Kellie Lendhardt

DELAYS

Drivers should expect delays in throughout the downtown area due to street closures and large crowds. Closures are subject to change without notice, for numerous reasons, as dictated by the federal government. Residents should exercise extreme caution while driving or walking in the area due to the large amount of people downtown.

