Winning Powerball numbers for the $20 million jackpot on March 6, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $20 million Powerball jackpot in the drawing from Monday, March 6, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of smaller-tier prizes that were hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below...

$300 prize: 4 winners

$100 prize: 10 winners

$21 prize: 257 winners

$12 prize: 2,457 winners

$7 prize: 332 winners

$4 prize: 4,406 winners

The lucky numbers from the Monday night drawing are 2, 13, 29, 58, 69 with Powerball 4. The Power Play option was 3x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $31 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Wednesday, March 8 at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $15.8 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Last November, a single ticket sold in California hit a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.