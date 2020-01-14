PORT CLINTON, Ohio — There is a heavy police presence at the house near the Harley Dilly residence.

Port Clinton police could not confirm the nature of law enforcement presence on the 500 block of E. 5th Street, only that BCI is on the scene investigating.

Aside from E. 5th Street, E. 4th, E. 6th, Fulton and Washington Streets have also been blocked off.

According to Port Clinton police, Harley Dilly was last seen by his mother the morning of Friday, Dec. 20 just before 7 a.m. as he left for school.

On more than one occasion, Port Clinton police have stated that Harley's parents have fully cooperated with the investigation and they had no reason to suspect them of wrongdoing, including on their most recent Facebook update on the case.

Harley's mom, Heather Dilly, spoke for the first time on her son's disappearance on Jan. 4.

"The scrutiny that comes with it — nobody tells you how you are going to be bashed and your family," she said. "The biggest focus is Harley; that's the biggest thing. You know, everybody can think whatever they want and that's fine. But he is out there somewhere. You know, it's two weeks and I have to get up every day and look at that room and he is not there."

Harley's story has garnered a lot of community attention and Port Clinton businesses and other organizations gave checks to the police to help with a reward for information leading to Harley.

The reward money rose to a total $17,555 about a week ago, after nearly $6,000 was raised by a GoFundMe page created by Fisherman's Wharf, $1,000 was donated by an anonymous source and $455 was donated by the Friends of Liberty Aviation Museum.

