TOLEDO, Ohio — We are getting a lot of rumors and questions on social media regarding the current police search on a vacant home on the 500 block of Fulton Street, where the Dilly family lives.

- Have the police found any bodies?

No. A press release from the Port Clinton Police stated that Harley Dilly is still considered missing. No law enforcement agency has mentioned or confirmed any bodies found.

- Is the coroner on the scene where police are investigating?

We have not been able to confirm this. Again, no law enforcement agency has mentioned or confirmed any bodies found.

- Where is police searching?

Police are currently searching a house on the same block where the Dillys live, on the 500 block of Fulton Street in Port Clinton.