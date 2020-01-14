TOLEDO, Ohio — We are getting a lot of rumors and questions on social media regarding the current police search on a vacant home on the 500 block of Fulton Street, where the Dilly family lives.

- Have the police found any bodies? 

No. A press release from the Port Clinton Police stated that Harley Dilly is still considered missing. No law enforcement agency has mentioned or confirmed any bodies found. 

- Is the coroner on the scene where police are investigating

We have not been able to confirm this. Again, no law enforcement agency has mentioned or confirmed any bodies found. 

- Where is police searching? 

Police are currently searching a house on the same block where the Dillys live, on the 500 block of Fulton Street in Port Clinton.